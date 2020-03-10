Hillcrest St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Saturday

BINGHAMTON – This Saturday, Hillcrest takes its turn showing off its Saint Patty’s Day pride.

The 9th annual Hillcrest Community Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has some new partners.

In addition to collecting packages of new underwear and socks for the charity US for Kids, the parade is selling rainbow colored socks to benefit Sock Out Cancer.

The small hometown parade has thirty-four participants including a piper, dancers, emergency response vehicles and floats from local businesses.

Nick Cook is President of the Hillcrest Civic Association which organizes the parade.

“Hillcrest is a really tight-knit community. You can go anywhere in this little town and see someone you know. And I think it’s just a nice thing to get everyone together, everyone supports each other and all of the donations that we get from it stay local. So, it’s all about our community,” he said.

The parade begins at 1:00 pm at American Legion Post 1194 on the West Service Road then travels down Chenango Street through the heart of Hillcrest.

It turns west on Nolan Road to the East Service Road ending at My Uncle’s Place where the post-parade party takes place.

There will be family-friendly food for sale such as hot dogs and chicken fingers.