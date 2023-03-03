TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you can’t make it to tomorrow’s 55th annual Binghamton Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, then hopefully you can make it to 11th annual Hillcrest Parade on Sunday.

Hosted by the Hillcrest Civic Association, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1194, continue down Chenango Street, and end at My Uncle’s Place.

The parade will feature similar performances to the Binghamton parade, such as the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band, The Penn York Highlanders, and the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums.

The Town of Fenton Supervisor, Gary Holcomb says that the parade has come a long way in its short, 11 year life-span.

“The first parade, eleven years ago, was, as I understand it, one pipe player, two lawn tractors, and a couple of kids going along with them. It’s grown into, what is going to be now, a fairly sizeable parade.”

Along the parade route, donations will be collected for US for Kids.

An organization created by the Centenary-Chenango Street Church that provides underwear and socks to kids in the community.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Hillcrest Civic Association.