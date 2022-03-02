HILLCREST, NY – Get into the Saint Patrick’s Day spirit a little early!

The Hillcrest Civic Association will be holding their St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, the final installment of Binghamton Parade Weekend.

The parade begins at 1, at the Hillcrest Post 1194 American Legion. From there it will follow Chenango Street and end at My Uncle’s Place at 120 East Arterial Highway.

There will be an afterparty at My Uncle’s Place with music an food.

The Edward P Maloney Memorial Pipe Band will perform, as well as the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums, followed by Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums.

Multiple Irish Dance groups, community organizations and groups, as well as local fire departments will be participating as well.

Additionally, donations will be accepted along the parade route for US for Kids, or “Underwear and Socks for Kids.” This organization was created b the Centenary Chenango Street Church and looks to provide underwear and socks to kids in the community.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.