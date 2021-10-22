Hill Top Community Farm in Candor opens

CANDOR, NY – A farm just opened up in Candor that is available for the community to use and learn about the farming industry.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this morning for the new Hill Top Community Farm.

The chamber recently purchased this 107 acre farm located at 343 Cass Hill Road.

It consists of 75 acres open pasture and 32 wooded acres, there are also 3 ponds on the property.

Executive Director, T Hanson says the largest barrier farmers face is access to land.

“The farming community is really aging, the average age of a farmer is 68 years old and often they don’t have a succession plan in place for anyone to inherit their agricultural operation. So our hope is that we get more young people on the land,” she said.

The farm will also have a business incubator coming in the spring of 2022 that will provide agriculture education to the community.

It will also offer 4-H camps, and has an indoor equestrian riding arena for 4-H to use in the winter.

Hanson invites anyone down to come tour the land and see what it all has to offer.