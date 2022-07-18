BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin today, July 18th.

Paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps

Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Rd.

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek Rds.

Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Rd., Pierce Creek Rd., and Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Hyde St. in Whitney Point & various other County roads

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system