BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin today, July 18th.

  • Paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps
  • Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Rd.
  • The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek Rds.
  • Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Rd., Pierce Creek Rd., and Old Rt. 17
  • Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Hyde St. in Whitney Point & various other County roads
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system