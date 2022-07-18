BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin today, July 18th.
- Paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps
- Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Rd.
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek Rds.
- Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Rd., Pierce Creek Rd., and Old Rt. 17
- Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Hyde St. in Whitney Point & various other County roads
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system