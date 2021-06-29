Highway settling above Chenango Street Tunnel

BINGHAMTON, NY – A portion of the recently constructed portion of Interstate 81 and Route 17 in Binghamton is sinking.

The settling is occurring above the Chenango Street tunnel.

According to New York State Department of Transportation Acting Director Brian Kelly, D-O-T detected uncharacteristic settlement in the roadway above the arch.

Kelly says the highway is still safe to travel, but out of what he calls an abundance of caution, work will begin in a few weeks to remedy the situation.

As a result, there will be full and partial closure of Chenango Street while the work is being done.

Bike and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Nearby businesses tell NewsChannel 34 that DOT workers have been conducting tests and measurements for several weeks to monitor the sinking.