JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A routine speed enforcement in the Town of Dickinson led to a high-speed pursuit through the Town of Chenango and Johnson City on Thursday.

On May 18th at approximately 8:07 p.m. a Broome County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting speed enforcement on I-81 in the Town of Dickinson, when he encountered a vehicle traveling northbound at 90 mph in a 55 mpg zone.

The vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee exited the highway at Exit 6, but refused to comply and pull over. The vehicle continued northbound onto Upper Front Street before becoming trapped in traffic at the I-81 South on-ramp.

Deputies exited their cars, attempting to contact the driver, but as the light turned green, the car sped away.

The suspect vehicle refused to pull over and traveled more than 100 mph onto NYS Route 17 westbound.

Continuing to flee pursuit, the suspect took Exit 71 and sped through the Village of Johnson City on CFJ Blvd, Gannett Dr. and Lester Ave. before heading to the City of Binghamton on Main Street.

The suspect’s reckless driving through residential areas with disregard for pedestrians and other citizens led the BCSO shift sergeant to call off the pursuit.

Immediately after the pursuit was terminated, the suspect’s vehicle was observed turning off Floral Ave into a dead-end at Lincoln Ave in Johnson City and stopping. Deputies approached the vehicle on foot, causing the vehicle to take off abruptly, nearly striking a sergeant before turning onto Division St. deputies did not pursue.

Moments later, another deputy was traveling on Division St. when the suspect came off Lincoln Ave at a high speed. The patrol vehicle and suspect vehicle collided, leaving both disabled. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The deputy pursued the suspect on foot for several blocks, with Johnson City Police joining in the foot pursuit. The pursuit finally ended with a Taser deployment, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The vehicle operator was identified as 22-year-old Houston Alexander of Binghamton.

Alexander and the deputy were not injured; however, Alexander was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and released.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle Alexander was driving belonged to his girlfriend’s grandmother and was used without permission.

Houston S. Alexander was processed by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3 rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment in the 2 nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor Obstructing Government Administration 2nd Degree a Class A Misdemeanor

Alexander was also charged by the Johnson City Police with Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Alexander was processed on the penal law charges and issued appearance tickets for a future court date, along with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Johnson City Police and NY State Police.

There were no injuries stemming from the incident.