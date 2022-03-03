BINGHAMTON, NY – Theater is finally back in person this year, and some of our area’s high school students are getting ready for their annual spring musicals.

Here’s how you can support our local school aged thespians and enjoy some good productions.

Chenango Valley: Chenango Valley High School is ready to take you into the world of Dr. Seuss with their performance of “Seussical the Musical.” Dive into the world of Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other classic characters as they guide you on a fun filled and heartwarming journey.

The show will run March 4 at 7:00, March 5 at 7:00 and March 6 at 2:00.

Susquehanna Valley: Susquehanna Valley High School wants to take you into the pages of a beloved book as well, but this one is Percy Jackson, in “The Lighting Thief” musical. Journey into a world of Greek gods, and watch as Percy Jackson embarks on a quest to save his mother and restore balance in the Greek god world.

The show will run March 4 at 7:00, March 5 at 7:00 and March 6 at 2:00.

Windsor: Your favorite comic strip is back in musical form! Windsor students are taking you into the beloved world of Charlie Brown and friends. Like the comics, shows and specials, it’s a simple musical with a lot of heart.

The show will run March 4 at 7:00, March 5 at 7:00 and March 6 at 2:00.

Vestal – Here we go again! Vestal is all set to take you to send you into a whirling, chaotic love story set to the music of ABBA. “Mamma Mia” comes to Vestal, as the students tell the story of Sophie and her mother Donna, and Sophie’s quest to figure out which of her mother’s lovers is her father.

The show will run March 3 at 7:00, March 4 at 7:00, March 5 at 1:00 and March 6 at 1:00.

Binghamton: Binghamton High School’s show is one that should be very familiar. It’s the classic story of Dorothy and her misfit friends journeying through Oz. “The Wizard of Oz” is a comforting musical with a familiar story and songs that is a joy to revisit at any age.

The show will run March 11 at 7:30, March 12 at 7:30 and March 13 at 2:00.

Johnson City: Johnson City students will be taking the audience on a fantastic journey under the sea, in “Spongebob the Musical.” Spongebob and his friends, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and more try to save their home, Bikini Bottom, from getting destroyed from a volcano. It’s a fun, witty musical for all ages.

The show will run March 11 at 7:00, March 12 at 7:00 and March 13 at 3:00.

Union Endicott: The thespians at UE are ready to take you on another classic journey, so grab your umbrellas and head into the world of “Mary Poppins.” Visit the Banks family and their favorite magical nanny as they embark on joyful adventures through song and dance.

The show will run March 31 at 7:30, April 1 at 7:30, April 2 at 7:30 and April 3 at 2:30.

Greene – The students at Greene are getting ready to roll the dice and sing and dance along with a fan favorite musical. “Guys and Dolls” will be performed at Greene. The fun musical tells the story of Nathan Detroit, a gambler looking to make some money, to say the least.

The show will run March 31 at 7:00, April 1 at 7:00, April 2 at 7:30 and April 3 at 3:00.