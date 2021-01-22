High School sports to resume in February

BINGHAMTON, NY – Earlier today, Governor Cuomo made a major announcement regarding the fate of high school sports this year.

The state Department of Health announced that beginning February 1st, all sports, including those considered medium and high risk, are eligible to return to play.

That includes individual or group training, as well as no-to-low contact group training.

Perhaps the most important note was that those sports are able to begin competition and tournaments as well, under the stipulation that the county health departments permit such events.

However, travel for practice or competitions outside of the region or contiguous counties is prohibited.

This opens the door for sports such as basketball, wrestling, and even football, to have a season sometime in the coming months.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar released a statement saying that the county will be working with the school districts throughout the week to discuss a potential season.