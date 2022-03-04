BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is still dealing with a high number of people illegally passing school buses.

According to County Executive Jason Garnar, the stop-arm cameras installed on school buses in the area caught 226 people passing them illegally in the month of February.

In January, Garnar reported 209 people caught passing the buses.

Each first time offender is charged a $250 fine set by the state, and that amount increases with each violation.

You must stop for a school bus when the stop sign is out and/or the lights are blinking.