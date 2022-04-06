BINGHAMTON, NY – Stopping for school buses remains an issue in Broome County.

School buses in the county are all equipped with a stop-arm camera, which automatically photographs and records vehicles who fail to stop when the arm is extended.

In the month of March, the cameras caught 286 drivers failing to stop according to County Executive Jason Garnar.

In January, 209 people passed school buses illegally. In February, that number was 226.

First time offenders must pay a fine of $250, which increases with each violation.

You must stop for school buses when the stop arm is out and/or the lights are blinking.