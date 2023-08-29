(WIVT/WBGH) A Brooklyn based circus is preparing to wow audiences this weekend under the stars.

Hideaway Circus is presenting its Stars Above open-air circus tour this weekend at Cass Park in Ithaca as part of the Hupstate Circus Festival.

Guests will be able to enjoy a diverse lineup of performances including rollerskating, acrobatics, juggling and aerials.

Plus the witty banter between the Ring Master and Chief Clown.

Creative Producer Josh Aviner says Hideaway Circus is going back to the roots of early 1800’s traveling circuses that did not have animals, nor a big tent, but all of the awe-inspiring feats and humor that everyone can enjoy.

Hideaway Circus Creative Producer Josh Aviner says, “If you’re the kind of person who goes to a performing arts center and is used to experiencing maybe more high-brow art, like dance or opera or theater, this show has elements of it. But, it’s still a circus. So, you can come as you are, there’s less pretense and pressure and the idea is to just have a fun 90 minutes with your family that appeals to all of the generations.”

The Upstate Circus Festival will run from Friday to Sunday with various shows and activities happening across downtown Ithaca.

Hideaway Circus will be performing at 7 on Friday, 4 and 7 on Saturday and 4 o’clock on Sunday.

Tickets range from 25 dollars to 65 dollars and can be purchased at Stars Above Circus dot com.