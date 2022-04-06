HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor featuring a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat with a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar, and 0.49 oz. snack size.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor KIT KAT® should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, Brand Manager of KIT KAT®. “KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

You can learn more about the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat on the Kit Kat website.