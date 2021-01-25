Heroes parade helps lift spirits of frontline workers and nursing home residents

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A parade to lift spirits took a lap around Greater Binghamton Monday.

Deputy Mayor of the Village of Endicott Eileen Konecny organized her first Heroes parade last April, and was excited to bring it back Monday.

The Heroes parade honors those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as nursing home and residential care patients.

The two and a half hour parade route started at the Oakdale Mall and ended at Good Shepherd Village in Endwell, but not before passing every hospital, residential care center and nursing home in the area.

Konecny says it all started because her mother is a resident at Hilltop Nursing.

“I’m aware of how fast it’s moving and how dark the days are for them up there. And, we just wanted to do something for them and it turned into, it turned into way bigger than we anticipated it but it was really because of my mom,” says Konecny.

Konecny adds that the response from the first parade was so overwhelmingly positive, she hopes this parade makes people just as happy.