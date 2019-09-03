Here’s what’s returning to your TVs this fall on WIVT/WBGH

Fall is the season for network premieres and pilot episodes. This year’s fall prime time lineup has a lot of returning favorites as well as some new pickups from ABC/NBC

WIVT (ABC)

ABC will premiere a new series, Mixed-ish, a spin-off of Black-ish, following the childhood of Rainbow Johnson which will air Tuesdays.

Also airing is Emergence, a new drama about a peculiar child, taking the Tuesday 10pm spot.

Another new drama is Stumptown, a new hour long drama starring Colbie Smulders which will take Wednesday nights at 10pm.

And finally, a reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things, with new host Tiffany Haddish is set to launch Sunday nights.

Also airing this season on ABC is Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, The Conners, Bless This Mess, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, Schooled, Modern Family, Single Parents, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, How to Get Away with Murder, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, Shark Tank and the Rookie.

WBGH (NBC)

NBC has picked up a new show titled Bluff City Law, an hour-long legal drama which will air Mondays.

Also picked up were comedies Sunnyside and Perfect Harmony, both airing Thursdays.

Renewed fall shows include The Voice, This is Us, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Superstore, The Good Place, Law and Order and The Blacklist.

This will be the final season for Modern Family and The Good Place.

Fall premiere week starts on September 23rd!