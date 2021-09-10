Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to LUMA

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA 2021 begins in just a few hours, and some still have questions about the updated format.

The event starts at 8:30 tonight, and ticket holders will be able to check in at one of 5 stations throughout downtown by showing an email, app or print out with their ticket.

If you decide not to get a ticket, you can still visit food venders and other attractions, though you will not get access to the feature shows.

When you purchase a ticket, you will choose a time slot of 1 hour and 20 minutes to see the features in order to monitor crowd sizes.

Operations Director Joshua Bernard says this may be the best art of all time.

“I’ll tell you one of the pieces from Sila Sveta is inspired by Edgar Allen Poe and it’s a projection mapping of The Raven, which everyone knows and loves. Like a classic, American, gothic story,” says Bernard.

If you don’t have a ticket yet, there are still some available at LumaFestival.com.

If you are unable to access the ticket online, Bernard says there may be some at the door, especially after 9:30.

He adds unvaccinated visitors should wear a mask.

The festival runs tonight and tomorrow night from 8:30 PM to midnight.