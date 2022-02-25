BINGHAMTON, NY – Whenever there’s a snow storm, the New York State Department of Transportation is hard at work clearing the roads so you can get where you’re going.

In Broome County, we’re classified as Region 9. This region also includes Chenango, Tioga, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Schoharie Counties.

In preparation for a snow storm, in particular last night’s snowstorm, NYSDOT has 2,100 pieces of snow moving equipment ready to use.

200 pieces of equipment is dedicated to Region 9.

Statewide, 3,400 operators and supervisors work around the clock to keep roads clear, with 400 of those workers assigned to Region 9.

In terms of salting all the roads, 414,000 tons of salt is on hand across the state. 51,000 tons of salt is given to Region 9.

NYSDOT reminds people to stay off the roads during inclement weather if possible, and give DOT trucks plenty of room.