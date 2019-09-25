Here’s another update on 4 year-old car accident victim, Elias

Recently, we’ve been covering the terrible story of Elias, a four year-old who was tragically struck by a car when it was started on accident.

Elias’s mother frequently posts about his progress on the Go Fund Me page, which has so far raised $6,234 towards it’s $10,000 goal in the week it has been up.

In the latest post, dated September 22nd, his mother, Jessica Goble, shared that he was improving.

“Elias is doing well, sleeping a lot and letting his body heal. He was waking up a lot scared, and trying to talk, which was doing his body more harm then good. He is still on sedation but starting the process of weening him off of it, same with the paralytic. His body still has a lot of healing to do… but things continue to go in the right direction!!! Thank you for all the prayers as we go through this difficult time,” Jessica wrote.

You can find the Go Fund Me here to read about Elias’s progress or donate yourself.