BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is finally on the other side of the omicron peak.

However, only 63% of the county population has gotten fully vaccinated, while 69% has had one dose.

The highest rate of vaccination is currently the age group of 65 to 74 years old, which is 95% vaccinated.

The group struggling the most, however, is children ages 5 to 11, at only 22%.

The 18 to 25 age group is also struggling at only 44%, with 12 to 17 at 53%, according to the health department.