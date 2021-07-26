Henry Street eyesore could be demolished

BINGHAMTON, NY – A rundown abandoned building near Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton could be coming down in the near future.

A viewer recently reached out to NewsChannel 34 to express their dismay at the deplorable condition of 184 to 186 Henry Street which is located directly across from the stadium parking lot.

The property is overgrown with weeds and strewn with litter, making a bad impression on people visiting the city to attend ball games.

According to Broome County officials, the county legislature will consider a resolution next month to sell the property to the City of Binghamton as part of a 12 parcel deal.

A spokesperson for Binghamton says the city had worked for many years with the former property owner to try to address the issues.

The city plans on demolishing the buildings later this year, although a funding source has not yet been identified.