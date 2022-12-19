COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is looking to meet their ambitious year-end goals, and they need support from the public.

On Giving Tuesday, November 29, the SQSPCA embarked on their first goal, the “Promise for Parkie Challenge,” which aims to raise $100,000.00 by end of day December 31 for the shelter, and their second goal now is to clear the shelter out.

“Promise for Parkie Challenge” sponsors Beth and Gary Glynn will give the shelter an additional $25,000.00. As of mid-December, the shelter is half-way to that $100,000.00 goal. The SQSPCA is now asking community members to help them with their second goal of clearing the shelter for the holidays.

“We are calling on folks to help animals currently at the shelter – including mice, rabbits, a pot-bellied pig, cats, kittens and dogs of all shapes and sizes – by getting them out of their kennels for Christmas,” said Stacie Haynes, Executive Director of The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA). “Please consider adopting if you can or being a temporary foster if you can’t adopt.”

To help with this goal over the Holidays, adoption fees with be waived from Tuesday, December 20 through Christmas Eve, December 24.

Adoptions are subject to approval and additional fees may apply. Fostering is also encouraged during this “Kennel-Free Christmas” initiative.

“With so many people taking time off from their busy schedules to stay home for the holidays, it’s a great opportunity to foster an animal for a few days,” Haynes said. “Snoozing on a couch while listening to Christmas carols, curling up in a lap after dinner, playing outside in the snow with the kids – these are all far better ways for our animals to spend the holidays than alone in the shelter.”

If adopting or fostering is not an option for someone at this time, supporters of the SQSPCA can still make a significant impact this Holiday by donating as part of the “Promise for Parkie” year-end campaign.

“We still have a way to go to meet the Glynns’ challenge and earn that additional $25,000.00. Contributions can be made safely and securely through Saturday, December 31 online at SQSPCA’s website, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person,” Haynes said.

The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with new evening hours on Thursdays from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling (607) 547-8111. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Available animals can be viewed online at SQSPCA’s website.