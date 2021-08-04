Help curb the spread of tick-borne illnesses

BROOME COUNTY – Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise in our area, and the Broome County health department is taking steps to curb it.

County Executive Jason Garnar and other officials say illnesses that come from ticks, such as Lyme disease, and anaplasmosis have been increasing in number.

In fact, they’ve risen sharply in recent years.

Cases of ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever have also been reported to have increased but remain low.

In response, at town and village clerk offices and county parks, there will now be tick removal kits free to pick up.

County Parks Director Liz Woidt says there are ways to prevent tick-borne diseases.

The county says to minimize your chance of getting bit by a tick, wear light colored clothing outdoors, tuck in your shirt and pants, and perform frequent checks, including a full body tick check at the end of the day.

They also recommend the use of repellants such as DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil.

If you find a tick, use tweezers as close to the skin as possible and remove it as soon as you can.