NICHOLS NY – For some people who like to place a bet, more than their wager may be at stake.

The New York State Gaming Commission and its partners teamed up at Tioga Downs yesterday to share resources available for anyone with a gambling problem.

“For most of us, gambling is just a fun game. It’s something people can enjoy, they set their limits, they come, they have some entertainment, and leave. But for those who don’t, those for who it becomes a problem, they need to know that there is accessibility — that can help them master that problem and get their life back in control,” says Williams.

Williams says that having a Q-R code on the casino floor lets people instantly get help should they need it.