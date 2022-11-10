BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is looking to address two major concerns through the support of a workplace training program.

On the eve of Veterans Day, Mayor Jared Kraham announced a $50,000 grant to the New York chapter of Helmets to Hardhats.

The non-profit program connects service members leaving the military, along with veterans, guard members and reservists, with job training and career opportunities in the construction industry.

The program offers Department of Labor registered apprenticeship programs that have a job lined up at the end.

Kraham says that besides helping veterans find meaningful careers, the program helps address a severe shortage of manpower in the building trades.

New York Helmets to Hardhats Executive Director Anne Trenkle says the training can lead to a reliable middle class income.

Trenkle says, “We want everybody to be successful. There is no more diverse population than our U.S. military. There is no better, from my opinion, career opportunity than our building trades unions.”

Trenkle says veterans in the program can use their G-I Bill benefits to supplement their income during the training.

The grant money came from the city’s ARPA funds.