Hellstead Manor to open for 2020 season

HALLSTEAD, PA -As the air turns colder, one haunted attraction in Hallstead P-A is getting ready for its seasonal reopening.

Hellstead Manor decided to open for it’s 5th year.

The attraction has followed COVID-19 protocol by minimizing touch points, giving away masks and installing sanitizing stations.

The haunt is owned and run by Eric Lusk, who comes from a Hollywood background and is an Emmy-award winning special effects artist.

Everything guests see when touring the attraction was created by Lusk, who has owned the house for 5 years and created the haunt to largely draw upon the long history of the home.

“Everything here is pretty much made by me, so, all the costumes, all the masks,every single bit of it. All the sets were all designed by me, everything, so, it’s not an easy task,” says Lusk.

Hellstead Manor will open for the season Friday and run on Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween from 7 to 11.

Visit HellsteadManor.com to purchase tickets.

Lusk advises against bringing children under the age of 12.

Interested in some history of the house? Watch below.