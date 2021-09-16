Hellstead Manor opens up for the season

HALLSTEAD, PA – Ghosts, ghouls and goblins are back as haunted attractions open up for the season.

Hellstead Manor in Hallstead, Pennsylvania is set to open tomorrow night.

The attraction is set in a haunted house and gives way to a long “woods walk,” which has expanded again for the 2021 season.

Over 50 actors work together to scare guests on their journey through.

Owner and operator Eric Lusk bought the house a few years back and lives there year-round with his family.

He says Hellstead Manor is written off the legends of the residence, which served as a fox farm, restaurant and convalescent home.

“We’re used to things that go on. I never really, believe it or not I never really believed in any of that stuff until I started to see some stuff that was a little bit unexplainable and it was just like…ok. But there’s nothing malicious or violent that happens it’s just some strange things that you’re like oh…alright,” says Lusk.

The attraction operates on Friday and Saturday nights through October 30th.

Regular admission is $28, and VIP is $38, and lets you jump the line.

Tickets can be purchased there or online at HellsteadManor.com.