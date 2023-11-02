COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – 40 years of providing Hospice and Palliative care in the Catskills are soon to be celebrated by Helios Care.

To celebrate their milestone, the group is set to host the “Dancing Around the Sun 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, December 2 at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown.

The festivities will include a pre-gala wine tasting, dinner and other appetizers, live music to dance to, an award ceremony and closing fireworks.

“If your family or anyone you know has been supported by the services provided by Helios Care, please consider celebrating and honoring our commitment to our mission of compassion, choices and dignity for all we serve,” said Director of Development and Marketing at Helios Care, Kathryn Dailey.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with the wine tasting, while the gala itself will begin at 6:00 p.m.. The fireworks at 10:00 will end the festivities.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the event click here.