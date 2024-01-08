ONEONTA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Helios Care begins a new year long series of events at the Gathering place, every second Wednesday of the month from 1PM to 2:30PM.

Throughout this coming year, Helios Care will host monthly presentations and events at

the Oneonta Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center. Each month, a different facet

of hospice and palliative care will be presented by a Helios Care professional on the

second Wednesday, from 1PM to 2:30PM.

These events are free and will be at the

Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta.

The first presentation, ‘Wonders of Hospice’, will be held on January 10th, facilitated by

Tammy Christman, the director of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services at

Helios Care. Tammy will discuss a broader view of hospice and palliative care, and how Helios Care can provide significant support and services to patients and families.

The second presentation will be on February 14th, discussing Caregiver Support. More

information will be provided on Helios Care’s Facebook page and website at

www.helioscare.org/events. If you have any questions regarding these events, please call the Helios Care office at (607) 432-6773.