Helio Health part of new Omnes Independence Practice Association

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new organization has been formed to help coordinate care for those receiving behavioral health services in our region.

Helio Health is one of the founding members of Omnes Independent Practice Association or IPA.

Helio, based in Syracuse, operates an in-treatment addiction recovery facility inside the Broome Developmental Center in the Town of Dickinson.

Omnes, which is Latin for all or everyone, was created by the Central New York Behavioral Health Care Collaborative, which itself was created by New York State to increase efficiencies and quality of care for Medicaid recipients.

Katie Weldon, the Executive Director of Omnes, says the goal is to have independent providers serving those with mental health issues, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities collaborate better.

“In order to increase access to those behavioral health services which is so important right now, especially in light of the pandemic and the increased challenges with behavioral health in general, mental health, substance use, social factors,” says Weldon.

Weldon says that while Helio is the only of the the founders currently offering services in Greater Binghamton, additional partners are being sought.

She says through collaboration, patients can receive referrals, information about funding sources and the sharing of medical information.