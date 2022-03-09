BINGHAMTON, NY – A one woman show is coming to the Firehouse stage this Saturday.

This show takes us through the life of Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood Icon and an inventor.

The actress, Heather Massie, will play 35 characters in this show that will last a little over an hour.

Lamarr was known as one of the most beautiful women in the world, however, what many people don’t know is that she was in inventor.

One of her inventions is actually technology still used in cell phones today.

CEO of Goodwill Theatre, Naima Kradjian says she is the definition of beauty and brains.

“In honor of women’s history month we thought it would be interesting for people to learn something about this woman and for people to understand that you can have a scientific mind and an arts mind at the same time. Sometimes they really go together very well because problem solving is what artists do,” says Kradjian.

The show begins at 7 pm.

The day before, there is a Women in STEM conference being held, sponsored by IBM.

Any girl interested in STEM or women in the STEM field are encouraged to come.

Pre-registration is required for Friday’s STEM event, call 772 2404 extension 307 to do so.



Tickets for Saturdays show can be bought online at Firehousestage.org.

Proof of vaccination is required.