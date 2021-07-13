Heavy storms race through Northern PA

COLUMBIA, TOWNSHIP – Heavy rains struck our region again last night with the most significant damage occurring in Northern Pennsylvania.

Flooding, downed trees and evacuations took place as severe storms ripped through Bradford and Tioga Counties in P-A last night.

A trailer was swept away and multiple roads were closed overnight as nearby creeks overflowed.

Bradford County got about two to three inches of rain causing flash flooding.

That caused some locations to be evacuated and there were a number of reported water rescues including at Roseville Trailer Park where water was entering the homes.

In Roosevelt, Tioga County, multiple homes were evacuated after a nearby creek was jammed with debris.