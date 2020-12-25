Heavy rain creating problems starting Christmas Eve night

The National Weather Service is putting out severe warnings for would-be travelers tonight due to potential flooding.

Binghamton Warning Coordination Meteorologist Dave Nicosia says his biggest concerns are for urban flooding with the potential for overflow of drainage systems.

Another threat is the rising levels in smaller streams that lead into bigger rivers.

He says he expects our area to get 2 to 3 inches of rain, and about 3 quarters of remaining snow to melt due to relatively high temperatures.

Nicosia says those in urban areas should follow any evacuation notices put in place.

“Anybody traveling around during this time, it could be quite dangerous to be honest. It’s sometimes hard to see in front of the roadway, and we’re very worried that a lot of roads are going to get flooded tonight in the area,” he said.

Nicosia says it becomes difficult to spot flooded roads as it gets dark, which could leave drivers potentially stranded.

He says he believes this storm could rival the 1996 flood, and may even be worse than that.