BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Heart Association has named Kathy Breno, Marketing Director at Matthew’s Auto Group, as chairwoman of the 2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk.

Breno will be in charge of a $300,000 fundraising goal that will support the lifesaving work of the organization.

The Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge Program. The event is designed to help companies positively impact employee health and wellbeing and it is one of many workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.

“Our employees love that we’re taking an active role in getting them healthy and trying to get the community healthier,” said Breno. “It’s a fun event, and who doesn’t want healthier and happier employees?”

The 2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk will be held for the 34th year on Sunday, April 23rd at Otsiningo Park.

Funds raised at all Heart Walk events fund the mission of the American Heart Association. Priorities include research, advocacy, CRP training, and to promote overall better health.

“The timing was really perfect for me,” Breno said of her reasons for being chairwoman. “My own mother ended up having cardiac issues this past year and ended up having a pacemaker installed. It really, truly was a miraculous device. I realized that this was the right time for me because it really hit home, not just from a professional basis but from a personal standpoint, as well. The work and the research the American Heart Association does was invaluable in saving my own mother’s life.”

You can learn more at southerntierheartwalk.org.