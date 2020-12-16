Heart health while shoveling

The organization dedicated to heart health says putting extra work in to cleaning up after snowstorms could lead to dangerous overexertion of the heart.

The American Heart Association is advising at-risk people of the dangers snowstorms bring for them.

It says for people with heart conditions, simple activities like digging snow could increase the risk of a heart attack.

It also says there are many things that can be done to reduce that risk.

Good safety measures include taking frequent breaks to allow your heart rate to decrease, not eating a heavy meal before getting to work, and using a small shovel to dig, and more.

It is also essential to recognize the warning signs of heart attacks.

Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, and nausea are all signs to take it easy.