Heart and Sole 5k at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, NY – Prior to Saturday’s family fun night, the Dicks Sporting Good Open has an event that will get you up and moving.

Partnering with Guthrie, the Dick’s Open is hosting its second annual Heart and Sole 5K.

The course will lead you throughout the grounds of En-Joie Golf Course.

There will be a pre-race stretch on the 18th fairway at 6:15 that will be hosted by a Guthrie physician.

All of the proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Sara Yezzi, the tournament coordinator says it’s $20 to enter.

“It’s supposed to be a family fun event, same as following it with family fun night. So kids are welcome, families welcome, walking, it’s not just running so we’re trying to open it up for everyone,” Yezzi.

Yezzi says there will be an after party after the race with music, food, drinks and snacks.

The first 150 participants will receive a Guthrie Heart and Sole 5K t-shirt.

It’s not too late to register, head on over to DSGO open dot com for more.

You can also register at En-Joie as well.