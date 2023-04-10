TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On your mark, get set, the annual Healthy Kids Running Series is ready to go.

The 5 week series of races is geared toward kids of any ability who enjoy running or want to get faster.

This year, the races will take place on the soccer fields of Otsiningo Park North, near Northgate Plaza.

The races are divided up into 5 age groups, with each running an appropriate distance for their age.

Organizers keep track of the competitors times in order to encourage them to improve and also to crown one boy winner and one girl winner in each category.

This is Laura Biasillo’s 4th year coordinating the series and its her daughter Seraphina’s second time competing.

Laura Biasillo says, “Running really brings something to kids that can help them understand how they can get some valuable life skills. They can learn how to overcome obstacles, they work hard at something, they can get better at it, it’s just nice to be outside. Often times, kids aren’t great at team sports but running is a great opportunity for them.”

Seraphina Biasillo says, “I was doing soccer for a long time and I decided that I wanted to start doing it again because I got better at soccer and started running more. I decided I could try it again and see how fast I could run more.”

All races are on Sundays at 12:30, beginning this coming Sunday, then on April 23rd and 30th and May 14th and 28th.

Registration is $45 per kid and includes a T-shirt.

For more information, look up Healthy Kids Running Series Northern Broome on Facebook.