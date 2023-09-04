BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Healthy Kids Running Series is teaching local children the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with their new activity program.

The Binghamton chapter of Healthy Kids Running Series is hosting a five-week cross country style running camp for kids ages 2 to 18. The once-a-week racing will be held at Otsiningo Park and aims to inspire children to lead an active, healthy lifestyle in order to help build their confidence. The races are themed each week and are built to be age appropriate. Special divisions will also be held for those who need extra support. Race themes include superhero week, tie-die week, PJ week, favorite sports team week, and school colors week.

“Our races are always kid focused with the ultimate goal of teaching children how to be active and healthy while creating meaningful relationships within our community,” said Laura Biasillo, Community Coordinator of the Binghamton Healthy Kids Running Series.

The series is open to all children across the community. Races begin on September 17 at 12:30 p.m. and will be held every Sunday until October 22. Organic Yoga and Wellness will be on site each week to lead the runners through pre-race stretches. Abby Hanselman, a trainer from Hustle Group Fitness, will also be hosting youth specific strength and conditioning classes.

Registration for the program is $45 and includes a race t-shirt, race bibs for each week, and a medal on week five. Single day registration is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Scholarships are also available through local and national sponsors. In partnership with the Noah Farrelly Foundation, the organization will be offering scholarships to any K through 8 student in the Binghamton City School District who might be interested in participating in the series. For more information, contact Bridgette Farrelly at noahfarrellymemorialfund@gmail.com.

Packet pick-up and on-site registration will occur at the Binghamton Confluence Running on September 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. To pre-register, visit runsignup.com.

Healthy Kids Running Series programming is supported locally by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Williams Auto Group, Rochester Davis-Fetch, Woods Ravine Farm, Organic Yoga Studio, AB Construction, Hustle Group Fitness, Confluence Running – Binghamton, and UHS.

Learn more about Healthy Kids Running Series at healthykidsrunningseries.org.