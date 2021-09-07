Healthy Kids Running Series comes to Greenwood Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that gives kids the opportunity to get outside and run, is coming to Greenwood Park.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national inclusive and youth cross country style running experience.

It is for kids ages 2 to 14, to help get them outside and active.

It is a 5 week in-person series that features once-a-week racing at Greenwood Park.

Laura Biasillo is the Community Coordinator for Healthy Kids Running Series in Northern Broome.

She says it’s a fun and easy way to cheer on your kids.

“We get to be outside, we’re going to be running on trails. It’s just a fun atmosphere and it’s just a really great way to support your friends and your peers. We say we cheer the loudest for the kids in the back, we want everybody to just have a good time and have fun and get a love of running,” says Biasillo.

Registration for the event will be this Thursday at Confluence Running in Johnson City from 5:30 to 7.

Cost is $40 per kid and that includes a reusable water bottle, shirt and medal.

The first of 5 races starts this Sunday at 4 pm, with sign-ins starting at 3:30 at Shelter 1.

More information can be found at healthykidsrunningseries.org.