BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Healthy Kids Running Series, a youth cross-country style running experience, is coming to Otsiningo Park North on April 16th.

It is a five-week-in-person spring running series featuring a once-a-week race at the park open to kids ages 2 through 18.

Each week, there will be appropriate race distances for kids of all ages.

There is also a challenger series for special needs kids who might need a little extra support on the course.

Every participant will receive a t-shirt, race bibs for each week, and a medal on week five.

Registration is open now for $40.

Races will take place on the following Sundays: April 16th, April 23rd, April 30th, May 14th, and May 28th. They will all begin at 12:30 p.m.

Each week will feature a theme and special guests.