Healthcare workers rally against vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, NY – On Friday, a crowd rallied on Main Street in Johnson City to protest the vaccine mandate.

Nearly 500 health care workers and community members gathered near Wilson Hospital and held a peaceful protest.

This comes in response to former Governor Cuomo’s mandate that all health care workers must be vaccinated by September 27th.

Signs were held stating they should have a choice on whether they get the vaccine or not.

Kathleen White is a registered nurse at the Greater Binghamton Health Center and she says this whole thing is frustrating to her.

“I just can’t believe that they would fire all these wonderful health care workers that have come to work and work 16 hours. It gives me the chills just thinking about it and they’re ready to just throw them away,” says White.

With the recent spike in positive COVID cases, White believes the county will go into crisis especially if they get fired.

With this mandate going into affect at the end of the month, there could potentially be a health care worker shortage.

White says ideally, she would like the mandate to be dropped so they can continue to work.