(WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is involved in an ongoing investigation into certain brands that carry cinnamon apple sauce pouches, after receiving reports of lead in products.

The FDA issued an alert on Oct. 28 that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) were looking into reports of four children who had elevated blood lead levels.

The reports indicated that the children had acute lead toxicity.

The NCDHHS investigated multiple lots and identified WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure after detecting high concentrations of lead.

The FDA supports NCDHHS’s analytical findings and after review, the administration found that analytical results at this level could result in acute toxicity (in children), according to the St. Lawrence County Health Department.

Following the review and confirmation of the acute toxicity, Wanabana LLC voluntarily recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

Since the first alert went out, two additional brands, Schnucks and Weis, were additionally recalled.

Courtesy of the St. Lawrence County Health Department.

Recalled cinnamon apple sauce brands/products:

Recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches

Recalled Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

Recalled Weis brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches (i.e., specific lots of UPC 041497216123)



“The FDA has received additional reports of illnesses and is working to evaluate those complaints. The FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. The FDA will update this advisory as information becomes available,” said the St. Lawrence County Health Department.

Stores that carry the pouches

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including: Amazon Dollar Tree

Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores

Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores

Symptoms of Lead Toxicity

Lead exposure can affect people of all ages. For children, they may not show obvious symptoms at first.

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following:

Headache

Abdominal pain/colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness

Tremor

Weight loss

It is recommended that you do not eat, sell or serve any of the recalled pouches. They have a long shelf life, so you should check your homes and get rid of any that you have.

If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

You should contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of lead toxicity after eating recalled fruit pouches.