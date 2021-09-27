Health care worker vaccine mandate already taking toll on local hospital system

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is the first day of the health care worker vaccine mandate, and local healthcare facilities are doing their best to accommodate.

Lourdes and UHS Hospitals released a statement saying they are centralizing services and reallocating some employees to areas of a greater need.

They stress getting the appropriate level of care for your illness, and only using the emergency department for severe illness or injury.

Vaccinations are also encouraged, as is wearing a mask in public and using telemedicine.

In addition, Lourdes has closed lab services at 3 walk-ins and the Riverside Orthopedics MRI will only be operating 2 days a week.

UHS currently has no closures.

County Executive Jason Garnar has given an update on the county-run Willow Point Nursing home, which lost 15 employees and closed two wings, with a third possible.

About 400 health care workers are not vaccinated.