“Heal NY” Tour address opioid epidemic

ALBANY, NY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James visited UHS Binghamton General Hospital this morning joined by local politicians.

A-G James has been visiting a number of counties around the Empire State in an R-V as part of her current “HealN-Y” Tour, as part of her office’s efforts to combat the statewide opioid-use crisis.

She announced distributions of portions of 1 point 5 billion dollars in settlement funds to regions of the state where addiction is affecting many lives.

The funds comes from several settlements the A-G’s office has negotiated following her lawsuit back in March of 2019 against big Pharma, the Sackler family and other distributors.

“Someone right now in America is dying of a drug overdose, someone is burying their child, someone is living in a broken family, a broken community devastated by the opioid crisis. Over the past 2 decades we have lost 3 quarters of a million fellow Americans who have died from these overdoses,” says James.

Of that 1 point 5 billion, the entire region is receiving 26.7 million of that, from that, Broome County is getting up to 4.1 million.

Funding will go to prevention, treatment, and education.

UHS is the region’s largest provide of medication for addiction treatment and provides opioid overdose prevention training.