Head Over Heels gymnastics excited for Olympic games

VESTAL, NY – Gymnastics is one of the most popular Olympic sports – and a local gymnastics school is feeling the excitement from the games.

Head Over Heels gymnastics in Vestal says every four years they see a bump in interest and enrollment as boys and girls get exposed to the impressive performances by each Olympic’s gymnastics stars, and this year is no exception.

The school teaches kids from preschool age up to older competitive levels all about the sport.

Jenny Alzate-Myers, Operations Manager at Head Over Heels Gymnastics says there’s a lot of excitement among those at the gym for the Olympic stars.

“So especially our competitive girls in our older group, we see a huge excitement, we hear talk during practices, it’s great to hear that these girls are so excited about these huge role models, even though they don’t personally it’s something they look into and that they love seeing on television,” says Alzate-Myers.

She says the about 40 competitive gymnasts aged from 7 to 17 travel across the country and region to compete, advancing through their recreational programs.

She says she’s excited to see kids out and about more now, and are happy to welcome old and new learners into the gymnasium.