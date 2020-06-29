Head-On Collision Results In 5 Deaths in Richford

RICHFORD, NY – (WETM) Early in the evening on Sunday, June 28th, the Tioga County (NY) Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision on State Route 79 near the Broome County line. The collision resulted in five persons being pronounced at the scene. Two other occupants were transported to hospitals. One patient was transported by Maine Emergency squad by ground ambulance to Wilson Hospital in Binghamton, where they are listed in critical condition. The other surviving patient was transported by Guthrie Air to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where they are listed in stable condition.

Initial investigation reveals that a 2018 Honda Pilot occupied by 5 people was traveling East on State Route 79 and was passing a vehicle that was also traveling East. Before completing the pass the 2018 Honda Pilot struck a 2008 Toytota Tacoma occupied by two people head-on in the westbound lane.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

Multiple agencies were involved in the response to this incident and includes, the Tioga County (NY) Sheriff’s Office, Broome County (NY) Sheriff’s Office, New York State Department of Transportation, Richford Fire Department, Maine Emergency Squad, Lisle Fire Department, and Guthrie Air.