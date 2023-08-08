APALACHAN, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Helping Celebrate Abilities will host their 21st annual golf tournament on August 17th to raise funds for programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities based on their dreams, interests, strengths, and capabilities.

The tournament will take place at the Links at Hiawatha Landing, New York State’s premier public, upscale links style golf course. Participants can look forward to a day filled with friendly competition, networking opportunities, and the chance to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

When: August 17th, 2023. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Links at Hiawatha Landing, 2350 Marshland Rd, Apalachin, NY 13732