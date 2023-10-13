JOHNSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local non-profit dedicated to serving those with developmental disabilities received a generous donation of accessible playground equipment.

The HCA, which stands for Helping Celebrate Abilities received a donation from the Ava’s Little Heroes and Animal Adventure Park to purchase new, adaptive playground activities.

The new equipment includes accessible tricycles, a caterpillar tunnel, musical flowers, a bell tree, sensory swings, pediatric parallel bars, and more. In total, the donation came out to over $15,000.

The Assistant Director of Therapy Services at the HCA, Bonnie Cole says that the equipment has already been a hit, for those with developmental disabilities, and those without.

“Several of our children have limited physical mobility, so they maybe can’t access all of the playground equipment that you see out here on our playground. So, we really needed to have an area that they could feel safe and also be able to experience some activities just for them,” said Cole.

The HCA says that the new parallel bars, that are used for physical and occupational therapy have already taught children with mobility issues how to walk.

Jordan and Colleen Patch, the owners of Animal Adventure made the donation to HCA since their daughter Ava used to receive services from the organization.