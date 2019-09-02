Haylor, Freyer and Coon is this week’s Business of the Week

JOHNSON CITY N.Y. -Haylor, Freyer and Coon is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.



Haylor is a full service independent insurance agency representing over 100 different carriers.



Founded in Syracuse in 1928, the firm first entered the Greater Binghamton market in 1964 and has continued to grow both organically and through acquisitions.



Aside from many traditional lines of insurance for businesses and individuals, Haylor has the ability to provide insurance for niche circumstances.



Employee Benefits Consultant Tom Augostini says Haylor’s 185 employee owners focus on what’s best for each client.

“We’re independent. We’re not owned by a bank. We don’t answer to stock-holders across the country. We answer to ourselves and other employees,” says Augostini.

Haylor specializes in employee benefit plans and works with colleges to offer student health plans.



Augostini says recent growth areas have been in the fields of cyber insurance and prescription drug coverage.



For more information, go to Haylor.com.