Hawley Street parking garage opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – More than 4 years after the Collier Street parking garage was demolished, downtown Binghamton has a new ramp to help ease parking congestion.

The Hawley Street parking garage opened its gates for the first time today.

Its first customer rolled into the 304-spot structure on the corner of Hawley and Washington Streets.

Officials call it the perfect spot for downtown, noting its proximity to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Government Plaza and city shops and eateries.

Mayor Rich David says the new structure has changed the landscape of the area.

“It’s a great addition to downtown Binghamton. Whether you’re coming to shop, whether you’re coming to go to Boscov’s or go to the Arena, or go to Government Plaza, that log jam of people saying ‘I don’t want to go downtown because there’s nowhere to park’, is now gone,” says David.

The facility has an elevator, interior and exterior LED lights, and 4 electric vehicle charging stations.

It is now the headquarters for the L-A-Z parking main office, where you can get monthly parking memberships.

The building is open for short-term parking for now.