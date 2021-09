UPDATE: Police are no longer looking for Kunik

BERKSHIRE, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man.

Francis Kunik Jr, also going by “Frank” or “Chip” was last seen at his home in Berkshire, NY on Tuesday at 9:30 PM.

He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 687-1010.